Prime Minister intends to turn Phuket into premium destination, installs facilities for big events

PHUKET, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her intention to develop the southern province of Phuket into a premium tourist destination and to equip this island with full facilities that would enable it to accommodate various big events.

During her inspection of Phuket on 9 January 2025, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at Phuket International Airport to listen to the local tourism situation and discuss guidelines to tackle problems concerning infrastructure in order to facilitate the travel of people.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat reported that 92.9 percent of Phuket’s revenue came from tourism and services. In 2024, Phuket earned more than 481.4 billion baht in tourism income, representing an increase of 24 percent over 2023. The province welcomed 12.9 million tourists, a 14 percent rise over the previous year.



Currently, direct flights from 21 countries and 53 cities pass through Phuket, and the province welcomes 368 flights daily. Phuket also has five world-class marina facilities and deep-water ports that can accommodate large cruise ships.

The Governor proposed that the Government support traffic management and mass transit systems in the province, as well as water, waste, and disaster management. Emphasis should also be placed on ensuring more safety for tourists through various projects, such as the installation of closed-circuit television systems.



The Prime Minister also talked about the introduction of “boat taxis,” which will help boost local tourism. The boat taxi will facilitate the travel of tourists to all ports in Phuket. The Government is ready to encourage the private sector to take part in this project, which will become a business in this province.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister presided over the opening of "Thailand International Boat Show – A Luxury Lifestyle Event 2025," which is taking place between 9 and 12 January 2025 at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, with over 6,000 visitors and more than 100 exhibitors expected to attend. The event targets those with an interest in boating and a luxury lifestyle. (PRD)














































