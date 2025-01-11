Prime Minister addresses misinformation fueling safety concerns among Chinese tourists

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has addressed concerns about reports of safety fears among Chinese tourists, which have reportedly led to tour cancellations and affected Thailand’s tourism sector. She attributed these fears to misinformation circulating within Chinese communities over the past two to three years, describing the claims as baseless and damaging to Thailand’s reputation.

The prime minister has tasked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society with monitoring and countering false content that undermines Thailand's image. The ministry is now working to ensure the dissemination of accurate information to international audiences and to curb the spread of harmful misinformation.







Paetongtarn referred to a recent incident involving a Chinese actor who received government assistance during a personal emergency in Thailand. The actor publicly expressed gratitude for the country’s support, which ensured his safety and facilitated his return home.

The prime minister also urged the public to collaborate in dispelling these misconceptions, encouraging those with connections to Chinese communities to communicate the reality of Thailand's safety and hospitality. This grassroots effort, she noted, would complement the government's actions in rebuilding trust among international tourists. (NNT)


































