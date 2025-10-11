MCOT urged to uphold safe and constructive media role to promote unity and positive values

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and supervising minister of the Mass Communication Organization of Thailand (MCOT) Public Company Limited, reaffirmed that MCOT must continue to uphold its role as a “safe and constructive media” dedicated to fostering understanding and promoting positive social values.

The Minister made the remarks on October 10 during an official visit to MCOT headquarters, where she was welcomed by Assoc. Prof. Issara Sereewatthanawut, Chairman of the MCOT Board, and Mr. Sommai Suwanawong, Acting President of MCOT Plc.



During her policy address to the board, executives, and employees, the Minister emphasized that MCOT must harness the power of media to foster understanding, reduce division, and promote positive social values. She also underscored the organization’s duty to uphold the nation, religion, and monarchy—the cornerstones of Thailand’s stability. The Minister encouraged MCOT to pursue this vision by working toward becoming “the most trusted media organization in the country” through five core missions.

The first mission focuses on responsible and truthful communication. MCOT must serve as a center for safe and constructive reporting — presenting news that is fair, accurate, easy to understand, and genuinely beneficial to the public.



The second mission calls for innovation and digital adaptation, encouraging MCOT to evolve into a modern media organization that is timely and relevant by producing cross-platform content on social media. The Minister also supports the implementation of new technologies to improve communication efficiency.

The third mission focuses on ensuring transparency, stability, and sustainable growth. MCOT must uphold good governance, provide fair returns to shareholders, and strengthen public trust. It should also adapt its business strategies to digital-age consumer trends, optimize resources, and build new revenue streams through partnerships — particularly with the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, to promote youth media literacy and high-quality Thai media content.





The fourth and fifth missions focus on public participation and positive social impact. Ms. Supamas stated MCOT should serve as a “platform for listening,” giving citizens the freedom to express opinions and feedback, while using media to promote understanding, optimism, and moral values.

The Minister concluded that the true strength of media lies not in its number of channels but in the integrity and purpose of those who create it. She noted that as Thailand undergoes significant transition, the MCOT’s role is crucial in guiding society forward through accurate, fair, and accessible communication. (NNT)



































