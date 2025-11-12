Prime Minister Anutin tours flood-hit areas in central Thailand, pledges swift relief

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited flood-affected areas in the upper central region on November 12, inspecting conditions in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya provinces, where residents have endured weeks of heavy flooding. The visit aimed to assess the situation firsthand, provide encouragement to affected communities, and instruct officials to speed up coordinated relief operations.



Anutin departed from Bangkok by helicopter and conducted an aerial survey of key flood-retention zones across Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, and Chai Nat provinces to evaluate the extent of inundation across the central plains.

Upon arriving in Ang Thong, the Prime Minister received a briefing from the provincial governor before distributing 1,500 relief packages to residents at Pamokwitthayaphum School Stadium in Pa Mok district. He instructed local authorities to stay closely engaged with affected families and ensure the timely delivery of aid and support.





In Ayutthaya, Prime Minister Anutin met with flood victims at Wat Bandai Chang in Sena district to hear their concerns, then traveled to Wat Tha Din Daeng in Phak Hai, where he inspected flood conditions and distributed another 1,000 relief packages to residents.

Following the visit, Prime Minister Anutin directed all relevant agencies to coordinate more effectively, maintain regular communication with local communities, and expedite recovery and rehabilitation efforts so residents can resume normal life as quickly as possible. (NNT)



































