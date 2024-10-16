Prime Minister and U.S. Ambassador discuss situation in Myanmar, partnership in key areas

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently met with U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Godec to strengthen strategic ties between Thailand and the United States. Both parties offered condolences for the loss of lives and property caused by recent natural disasters in their respective countries. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for Thailand in flood and water management as part of ongoing collaboration.







The talks focused on expanding cooperation in security, trade, investment, education, and efforts to combat transnational crimes, including drug trafficking and cyber scams. Both sides also discussed regional partnerships, such as the Mekong-U.S. Partnership and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Regional issues were also addressed, focusing on the situation in Myanmar. The two nations exchanged views on potential approaches to address the crisis, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. (NNT)

































