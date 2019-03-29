PRD briefs media members on Coronation ceremonies

Bangkok – The Public Relations Department has briefed members of the media with information about the upcoming Coronation ceremonies.

Deputy Public Relations Department (PRD) Director General Tassanee Pholchaniko opened a workshop for members of the media on the reporting of Coronation ceremonies at the PRD headquarters in Bangkok.

The head of subcommittee on media creation for the Coronation ceremonies, Suriyawut Suksawat, elaborated on the schedules of the ceremonies, along with the collection and consecration of sacred water, the preparations for a state procession, the preparations for the general public who wish to receive His Majesty the King during the state procession, the issuing of press cards for media members and the rules for taking photos and videos.

The PRD aimed to assure all pictures and videos of the ceremonies will present graceful features of His Majesty the King in the eye of audiences around the globe.