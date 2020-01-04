Police Seize Counterfeit Shoes at Border Market

SA KAEO, Jan 3 – Police seized falsely brandnamed footwear from five Cambodians at the RongKluea border market in Sa Kaeo province.

Five Cambodian men were carrying five bags when Thai officials on their routine patrol asked them to search their belongings. They dropped their bags and ran to the Cambodian side.

Officials found 146 falsely brandnamed trainers. It is believed the Cambodian men were hired to deliver counterfeit footwear to a customer in the RongKleua market in Aranyaprathet district on the Thai side.

The Thai authorities have launched crackdown on pirated goods at the RongKluea market over the past years in an attempt to make it free from illegal counterfeit products.