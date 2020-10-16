Police seal off Ratchaprasong area in Bangkok to ban demonstrators from entering

Police have closed roads, heading to the Ratchaprasong intersection from 2 pm Friday as anti-government protesters plan to gather there at 5 pm.







Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, police spokesman said the police would start to enforce the law to take a legal action against violators of the emergency rules.









To avoid confrontation during yesterday’s rally, the police gave warnings to demonstrators first.

Three roads – Ratchadamri, Pheonchit and Rama1 adjoining the Ratchaprasong intersection have been closed from 2 pm. to ban protesters from entering the area however those who need to do errands in the vicinity can use the roads as usual, said Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaengek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Parents are instructed to pick up their children at school early and customers at shopping malls can leave via Phraya Thai Road or Rama1 Road.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Siriwat Deepor asked parents to monitor their children for expressing opinions on social media, which may violate the Computer Act.

More seven people were arrested yesterday and charged with inciting unrest and violating the emergency rules.

More than 20 persons had been arrested earlier including some key protest leaders. (TNA)











