Police likely to conclude probe into death of Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ on Friday

Police plan to conclude their investigation into the fatal plunge of actress Pattarathida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong into the Chao Phraya River this Friday.

Police interrogators handling the case of late actress Pattarathida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong who plunged into the Chao Phraya River and drowned on Feb 24 presented their report on evidence and witnesses’ accounts to police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk. They remained tight-lipped about their findings.



Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Udon Yomcharoen, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said interrogators completed their questioning and had answers to all doubts in the case. All police officers concerned had their meeting on the case with national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk this afternoon.







A source said that interrogators would conclude that two speedboat companions of Tangmo, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit and Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun would be prosecuted for reckless driving of the boat and causing the death because investigation found that the actress fell overboard on the left side of the boat when it made a U-turn.



Besides, police might charge Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn with crime concealment for taking home a bottle of wine and dropping a wine glass into the Chao Phraya River. Another speedboat companion Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat could be charged with recklessness like Por and Robert. All the five boat companions could also be charged with making false statements with police to conceal crime, the source said. (TNA)































