Police increases public transport security measures for holidays

BANGKOK – The national police are to ensure the safety of travellers over the holiday period by enforcing strict security measures at bus stations and airports and offering a house patrol program from 24 December to 2 January.

The Royal Thai Police Deputy Spokesman Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen has revealed the key security campaigns for the general public this New Year holidays, starting with a crime prevention campaign, where local police officers will be working together with central security agencies to capture persons with outstanding arrest warrants.

The police will be closely monitoring developments in Thailand and abroad as a preventive measure, while the immigration police will be thoroughly screening those entering and leaving the country.

For road traffic, the police have announced they will be strictly imposing penalties against traffic law violators, including drunk drivers and speed limit violators. Special security protection will be available at bus stations, train stations and at airports to ensure safety and assist travellers.

It is expected people in Bangkok will start leaving the city on Christmas day, with the peak outbound travel expected on 27 December.

The police will continue to offer safety patrol services for houses vacated during the holidays. This year the campaign will start on 24 December and end on 2 January. The previous campaign saw a 30 percent increase in enrollment.