PM visits water treatment plant in Phitsanulok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed to accelerate the resolution of water quality issues in Phitsanulok Province.

The PM and his delegation visited a water treatment plant to discuss and expedite solutions to problems related to the water production system, drainage system, and plans to increase water pumping stations for consumption at Nai Mueang Subdistrict, Mueang Phitsanulok District, Phitsanulok Province, Thailand. This action was prompted by reports of contaminated and inadequate tap water in certain areas, causing difficulties for local residents in using it for consumption.







Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized that without resolving the issues surrounding water supply and essential utilities, the city cannot progress as intended under the National Economic Development Plan to become a secondary city. He confirmed the government’s commitment to listening to the concerns of the citizens and doing its utmost to assist the people, emphasizing that it is a government that serves the interests of its citizens. (NNT)

























