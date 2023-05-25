PM visits storm victims in Phichit

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited storm victims in Phichit after seven people were killed and 18 others were injured in a school roof collapse, caused by a windstorm on Monday.

Gen Prayut, accompanied by Interior Minister and Education Minister went to the Wat Noen Por School where the entire structure of the open-sided sports field with metal roofing was struck by strong wind and collapsed, killing seven people including four students.

The premier expressed his condolence to families of the dead victims.







Lesson must be learned from the incidents, he said. He ordered all agencies to conduct survey on building structures and to evaluate possible risks nationwide. Assistance will be provided to people affected by the storm as soon as possible. More than 400 houses, two schools and a temple were damaged in the disaster.

He also met local residents whose homes were damaged by the windstorm and visited the injured victims at hospital. Six persons remain hospitalized. His Majesty the King offered to take all the injured under the royal patronage. (TNA)






























