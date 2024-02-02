PM to attend Independence Day and FTA signing events in Sri Lanka Feb 3-4

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay an official visit to Sri Lanka on 3 and 4 February 2024, upon the invitation of the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the 76th Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka as guest of honor. He will also have a bilateral meeting with the President of Sri Lanka and witness the signing of the Thailand – Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In addition, the Prime Minister will have high-level officials from the Sri Lankan government and one-on-one meetings with senior executives of the Sri Lankan private sector. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the event “Exploring Market Opportunities to Trade and Investment in Sri Lanka,” to further promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Thailand and Sri Lanka have long-standing and friendly relations based on the common faith of Buddhism. This official visit of the Prime Minister will be a good opportunity for reinforcing closer relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic cooperation. (NNT)































