PM supports Thai Women’s National Volleyball team in 2024 Olympic qualifiers

The Prime Minister has offered his support to the Thai Women’s National Volleyball team, which is competing in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

During a parliamentary meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized his consistent backing for the women’s volleyball team. He also encouraged the athletes to take pride in their accomplishments, which he said were driven by their dedication and skill.







Most significantly, the premier said he hoped that the athletes’ endeavors would bring pride and joy to the Thai people. He also conveyed his blessings, wishing the players good health and urging them to avoid injuries so they can perform at their maximum potential, potentially advancing to the 2024 Olympics as anticipated.







The prime minister further stressed that supporting agencies should endorse the ‘One Sport One State Enterprise’ initiative and place an emphasis on sports science to optimize athlete performance.

The qualifiers for the women’s volleyball competition at the 2024 Olympics is slated for September 16-24 in Poland. The Thai Women’s National Volleyball team, along with their coaching staff, plans to depart for the competition on September 12. (NNT)













