BYD customers lured into last day discount purchase traumatized by bigger price cuts months later

BYD electric car price reduction campaign prompts scrutiny from Thai consumer protection board.

Following BYD’s announcement of a new promotion for their BYD DOLPHIN electric vehicle model, offering a discount of 140,000-160,000 baht, a consumer voiced distress. The consumer reported psychological impact, having previously purchased the car with a 40,090 baht discount.







The purchase was made in haste on April 30, 2024, the last day of the campaign, due to pressure from sales representatives who claimed that prices might revert to the original full price.

Contrary to these claims, the price did not return to the original level. Instead, a new campaign soon offered an additional 100,000 baht discount along with various freebies, causing significant psychological distress to the early buyer.







On July 1, 2024, it was reported that the same distributor announced another price reduction for the New BYD ATTO 3 and three other models, citing the celebration of the first BYD factory opening in Thailand.

The total discount amounted to 340,000 baht, angering consumers who had purchased these models earlier. This led to a group gathering to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Office.

In response to the growing discontent, Ms. Jiraporn Sinthuprai, Minister to the Prime Minister Office and Chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), has ordered an investigation into BYD’s advertising practices.









The CPC aims to ensure that the company is complying with consumer protection regulations under the Consumer Protection Act.

CPC officials have summoned representatives from both BYD and the affected consumers to engage in mediation talks with the goal of finding a mutually agreeable solution. (TNA)





































