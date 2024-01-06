PM prioritizes higher education and innovation

The Prime Minister recently chaired the first meeting this year of the National Council for Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing education to create a highly skilled workforce, meeting current market demands and elevating the country’s income levels.







The Prime Minister noted that from meetings with international investors, a primary factor influencing their investment decisions is the skill level of the workforce. However, Thailand faces challenges, particularly in industries related to science, engineering, and mathematics, with workers often unable to meet expectations.

He referenced the 2022-2023 university rankings, where Thai educational institutions ranked lower than their counterparts in neighboring countries.







He thus expressed his expectation for Thai universities to develop curricula, improve facilities, familiarize students with new technologies and advanced programs, and collaborate with the private sector and foreign universities.

The Prime Minister opined that startups, relying on creativity and in-depth knowledge, are another business sector capable of generating income now and in the future. He believes Thai youth have the potential to become “unicorns” if universities can discover and nurture their creative thinking.







Prime Minister Srettha stressed that the government already has supportive measures, such as the Matching Fund, to attract major companies to invest in Thai startups.

Regarding future research, he expects to see studies aligning with government policies, focusing on electric vehicles, nitrogen energy, clean energy, renewable energy, green economy, AI technology, and computer-related technology, becoming a technology hub and a future center for food technology. (NNT)





























