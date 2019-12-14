PM Prayut inspects Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Intercity Motorway project

NAKHON PATHOM – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has followed up on the progress of the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Intercity Motorway construction project and handed compensation for land expropriation to those affected by the project.

The Prime Minister, together with the Deputy Prime Minister and Pubilc Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul; the Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob and the Deputy Minister of Transport, Songsak Thongsri, visited Phrong Maduea subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom province to inspect the progress of the 96-kilometer Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Intercity Motorway project. The motorway is to facilitate logistics and land transport between Greater Bangkok and the western provinces of Thailand. The project is aimed at strengthening the domestic economy and improving people’s quality of life.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister handed land expropriation compensation, of 99.91 million baht in total, to 10 individuals affected by the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Intercity Motorway construction project. The Department of Highways is expected to pay all required compensation by the end of this month.

The Prime Minister said the payment of land expropriation compensation must be done quickly so that construction is on schedule. This will benefit the local people and the funds will be distributed in a fair manner. The intercity motorway is intended to ease traffic congestion, as the number of cars in the country has continually increased. The government is to consider appropriate toll fees to help people with different income levels.