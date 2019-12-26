PM Prayut follows up on water situation in Chaiyaphum

CHAIYAPHUM – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has visited Chaiyaphum province to meet the people and to follow up on the water shortage situation. He said the government is implementing a project to replenish and improve water sources to curb the problem of droughts and floods.

The Prime Minister and a team of officials arrived earlier at KhonKaen Airport. They were welcomed parliamentary members (MPs) of the PalangPracharath Party, including SomsakKhoon-ngern, who won the by-election in KhonKaen’s Constituency 7 last Sunday (Dec 22). The Prime Minister said he wanted the MPs to look after the people. He also thanked supporters of the PalangPracharath Party and said this is a government for the people.

The Prime Minister then traveled to Chaiyaphum province via helicopter. He inspected the water shortage situation at NongHaen village and met many villagers. He received a report about the progress of the government’s project to replenish and improve water sources in the northeastern province. Local government agencies and communities, have worked together to dredge canals to supply water to four subdistricts, namely Bung Khla, Phon Thong, NongPai and Kod Tum. The project is to help villagers have sufficient water during the drought.

The Prime Minister said he was worried for the people in drought-hit areas, but he is happy to see many people working together to improve the water situation. The project must be implemented continuously to ensure sufficient water supply. The government has also carried out various projects, such as a canal dredging project and the Lam Sapung reservoir project. The reservoir is expected to start operating in the next five years. The structure will store 32 million cubic meters of water and is connected to different canals in the area.

The Prime Minister and the officials planted khiaosawoey mango trees and vetiver grass near Tao canal in NongHaen village. The Prime Minister also observed the operations of an innovative sugarcane farming project in KhokSa-at subdistrict in PhuKhiao district in the afternoon.