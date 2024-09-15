PM Paetongtarn consults Feng Shui masters before moving into Government House

BANGKOK, Thailand – Before officially moving into the Thai Khu Fa building, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra invited two foreign Feng Shui masters, both close friends of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to assess the Government House. Despite her personal skepticism about Feng Shui, Paetongtarn followed the advice of senior figures who recommended the consultation.

The two Feng Shui masters, who did not know each other personally, provided similar opinions on key matters regarding the arrangement of the building. There were only minor differences in their assessments.



As part of her preparations, the Prime Minister made adjustments to the office in the Thai Khu Fa building, including creating a dedicated changing room. This addition accommodates the Prime Minister’s need to change outfits throughout the day due to the variety of events and responsibilities.

A report from Government House reveals that Paetongtarn visited the sacred shrines within the premises on the early morning of September 12, ahead of the official ceremony on September 13. This earlier visit was planned to allow her mother, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, to join, as she prefers to avoid the media spotlight.







Khunying Potjaman, who had not visited Government House in several years, commented that the building looked more beautiful than before.

Additionally, it has been reported that Paetongtarn will continue with her original decision not to take a salary as Prime Minister, choosing instead to donate it to various charitable foundations. This mirrors the approach of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.







































