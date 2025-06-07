PM orders strict adherence to Thai-Cambodian border MoU, urges accurate public messaging

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed all government agencies to strictly adhere to the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as the framework for managing the current border situation with Cambodia. The directive was issued during a Cabinet meeting on June 4 and included a strong call for accurate public communication to prevent the spread of misinformation that could escalate tensions.







Despite heightened concern, six official border crossings and eleven temporary checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia remain operational. Authorities on both sides continue to facilitate cross-border movement, reflecting a shared interest in maintaining order and regional stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with leading public communication efforts, working closely with the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and other relevant agencies. These agencies will ensure that updates shared with the public are consistent and reliable. The government reaffirmed that all measures would be guided by peaceful principles to avoid unnecessary disruption.



The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, in collaboration with national security agencies, has been directed to monitor online platforms and curb the spread of false or inflammatory content. The Prime Minister also urged media outlets to verify information carefully and avoid amplifying content that could increase public anxiety or misrepresent the situation.

Thai officials maintain that de-escalation, transparency, and regional cooperation remain central to the country’s approach. (NNT)

































