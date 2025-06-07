Fourth Army Commander extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Thai Muslims

BANGKOK, Thailand – Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang, Commander of the Fourth Army Region and Director of Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, has extended warm wishes to Thai Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 1446 AH. The festival, one of the most important in the Islamic calendar, is a time for prayer, sacrifice, and acts of generosity, celebrated by families and communities across the country.







The Fourth Army Commander acknowledged the spiritual meaning of the holiday, calling attention to the values of compassion, unity, and service. He encouraged Thai Muslims to continue living by the teachings of Islam and the example of the Prophet, especially through charitable acts and the strengthening of family and community bonds.

Lt Gen Paisan offered prayers for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual peace, expressing support for all who observe the religious occasion. Security and religious officials have also confirmed their readiness to support the peaceful observance of Eid al-Adha throughout Thailand’s southern provinces and beyond. (NNT)

































