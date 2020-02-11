PM orders all ministries reporting Khorat shooting victims compensation plans

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has ordered all ministries to report their aid compensation plans for victims of the mass shooting in Khorat in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, while the Department of Mental Health has prepared a four-stage plan for victims.





The Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwa, has announced that the Prime Minister will be in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow reviewing the aid and compensation plans of all ministries for the injured, and families of the dead in a mass shooting incident in Khorat on the weekend.

All ministries are instructed to see if they can provide compensation to each victim based on their area of responsibility, such as the Ministry of Labour, the Social Security Office, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and to report to the Bureau of the Budget for urgent budget allocations.

As for the victims, the Department of Mental Health has prepared a four-stage plan to take care of their mental health. The department’s Director General Kiatphum Wongrachit, said today the department has deployed the Mobile Community Assertive Treatment Team (MCATT) to the area to meet with affected persons, including those who fled the incident site before the situation turned violent, as well as family members of the victims. The team will also focus on children and youths affected. The department will be evaluating the status of their mental health periodically.

The four-stage plan starts with the emergency stage 72 hours after the incident, where affected persons may have stress, anxiety, confusion, and may be showing rapid changes in their behavior. The effects will be more pronounced among those directly affected.

It will be followed by the intermediate stage covering the first two weeks since the incident, during which some mental health issues may occur; then the mid-term stage where those who still have mental health concerns will receive monthly assessments. These assessments will continue over the long-term stage for injured persons, and the family of the victims, to ensure they can return to normal life.







