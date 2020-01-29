PM: Govt ready to repatriate Thai citizens from Wuhan

BANGKOK – Thailand is ready to repatriate over 60 Thai citizens from epidemic-stricken Wuhan city when Chinese authorities give a greenlight, says Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had updated the information of Thai nationals affected by coronavisrus outbreak in China and designated an assembly point for them to be repatriated, Prayut told reporters on Monday.

Aircrafts with medical staff and equipment are on stand-by for a mission to evacuate Thais China, according to the Royal Thai Air Force.

The premier also reassured the public of the repatriation plan that had been prepared for weeks.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry on Monday held a meeting to review plans to repatriate Thais affected by the lockdowns of many Chinese cities.

The Foreign Ministry has said there are 54 Thai students and approximately 10 workers in spa businesses in Wuhan city.

The death toll is over 80, the vast majority are in Wuhan, Hubei, the virus’ epicenter.

Thai Public Health Ministry’s latest report says the total number of cases under investigation stands is at 84.

As public concerns soar, reports of suspected coronavirus cases have been detected in many provinces including Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai and Rayong.

But the Ministry officials urged people not to panic, saying there were placed under quarantine pending results of lab tests.