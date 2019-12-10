PM declares Thailand’s stance against corruption

BANGKOK – On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has vowed to stamp out corruption, saying the issue is a matter of urgency for the government. He said anti-corruption measures tackle the problem from all sides, and cooperation by all sectors is needed to jointly monitor and prevent corruption.

The Prime Minister presided over an event to mark the annual International Anti-Corruption Day at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). At the event, a statement by the Executive Director of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Yury Fedotov, was read. The statement encourages people to listen to the voices of young people who are demanding transparency, and moving the dial by taking action in their communities. People must capture the full potential of innovation in the fight against corruption, harnessing technology for monitoring, reporting, raising awareness and countering those who exploit it to enable their crimes.

The Prime Minister presented awards to winners of the annual Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) and the Good Guy Run 2019 competition. Gen. Prayut said that corruption in Thailand has been reduced. Because corruption is dangerous and harmful to society, eradication of corruption is an urgent policy of his administration. Related laws have been amended, covering all areas of reform. Eradicating corruption can be a challenge, but the government is committed to the cause by setting up Pracharat networks in all areas of the country. However, the government needs cooperation from the private sector and civil society because corruption comes in various forms. In addition to legal measures, anti-corruption measures in society are needed.

The Prime Minister encouraged all Thais to make a pledge on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. They have to be honest, refrain from corrupt practices, put common interests ahead of personal ones, uphold the country’s three main pillars, which are the nation, the religion and the monarchy, and follow in His Majesty the King’s footsteps by being compassionate and performing altruistic deeds.