PM Anutin returns to Songkhla to lead flood response as Hat Yai crisis deepens

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul traveled to Songkhla province today (Nov 26) for the third time as severe flooding continued to disrupt Hat Yai and surrounding areas. He arrived aboard a fully loaded C-130 carrying jet skis, operators, and essential supplies, moving directly into on-site command of the response effort while assessing conditions in the province.



Anutin was accompanied by Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Government Chief Whip Chada Thaised, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Traisuree Taisaranakul, and the Permanent Secretary for Interior. The group traveled to support local authorities, discuss emergency coordination, and review ongoing relief operations in districts struggling with deep water and limited access.

After landing at Hat Yai Airport, the prime minister transferred by helicopter to the 42nd Military Circle for a briefing on current conditions. He met personnel operating the royal mobile kitchen and field kitchens that have been preparing meals for affected residents as evacuation numbers continue to rise.





The delegation then proceeded by car to the evacuation center at the Prince of Songkla University Sports Complex, where the premier visited displaced families and reviewed the distribution of supplies, medical support, and shelter management. Officials on the ground provided updates on remaining challenges in evacuation and resource delivery.

Prime Minister Anutin is also scheduled to visit impacted neighborhoods within Hat Yai Municipality to inspect local conditions, assess access routes, and coordinate with teams working in flooded communities. (NNT)




































