Hat Yai paralyzed by historic floods as thousands remain stranded amid communication blackout

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Hat Yai, the economic heart of Southern Thailand, is facing its worst-ever flood crisis as raging waters have completely cut off the city, leaving thousands stranded without aid for four days. A total communication blackout is severely hindering rescue operations.

Aerial views show the city almost entirely submerged, with many residents seeking refuge on rooftops. Major routes like the Asian Highway are impassable. The Hat Yai Municipal area is deemed a “lost city” due to swift, deep currents.



Families are gathered at command centers, pleading for help. Their anguish is intensified by the inability to contact relatives inside the flood zone due to the failed telecom network.

A volunteer rescuer from outside the province reported the dire situation, noting that the combination of unfamiliar routes and the loss of all internet and phone connectivity make accurate and timely rescues nearly impossible. The rescuer heartbreakingly recounted the deaths of two victims they could not reach in time.





Amid criticism over disorganized efforts, Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thamanat Prompao has arrived to take direct control of the crisis, deploying 10 helicopters, boats, and jet skis.

He announced a restructuring, ensuring a "systematic" response involving the provincial administration and the 4th Army Region. Crucially, Captain Thamanat has ordered the exclusive use of radio communication to bypass the collapsed networks and coordinate relief until the situation is stabilized. (TNA)










































