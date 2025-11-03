PM Anutin highlights AMLO’s role in fighting online scams as 29 billion baht in assets seized

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting at the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to observe operations and deliver policy directives to the Board, executives, and staff. He emphasized that AMLO holds a critical role, especially in tackling online criminal networks and scammer gangs — a major priority of the government and a matter of strong public concern. This responsibility directly relates to AMLO’s core mandate in combating money laundering and comes with high expectations from both the public and the international community, as insufficient or ineffective action could lead to the possibility of international sanctions.



Chatchai Phromlert, Chairperson of the Anti-Money Laundering Board, reported that over the past year AMLO seized and froze assets valued at more than 29 billion baht, initiated 160 criminal cases, and handled more than 800,000 mule accounts, involving over 3 billion baht in illicit funds pending review and restitution to victims. He also requested the Prime Minister’s support for the Beneficial Ownership (BO) legislation, which is currently undergoing the legislative process, noting that Thailand will be evaluated internationally in 2028 and has so far met 33 out of 40 assessment criteria.

He further proposed that AMLO’s agenda be included in monthly provincial meetings — alongside public safety and other key government policy priorities — to raise public awareness and help prevent citizens from becoming victims of scams.



Additionally, AMLO’s current operational systems must be strengthened to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated financial transaction methods used by criminal groups. Therefore, technological support, such as the application of artificial intelligence (AI), is needed to develop AMLO into a central transaction database for related government agencies. (NNT)



































