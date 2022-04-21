Phuket to hold Thailand ‘Travel Mart Plus’ (TTM+ 2022) June 8-10

After a two-year hiatus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 (TTM+ 2022) in Phuket province in June.

Deputy Phuket Governor Phichet Panapong disclosed that Phuket has been chosen to hold the TTM+ 2022 from June 8-10 at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. The event will be organized by the TAT, the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) and the private sector.



TTM+ 2022 will be held under the theme “Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters,” with the goal of protecting the nation’s vast natural and scenic beauty through a variety of environmental initiatives, including pre- and post-tour programs.

The event will include TTM talk, business-matching meetings, product updates sessions, exhibitions and tours for investors as well as international media. Local business owners will also have the opportunity to meet, strengthen and expand their relationships with international companies and investors.







TTM+ is recognized as Thailand’s most important annual business-to-business (B2B) travel trade event, bringing together current and potential business partners in the tourism industry.

TTM+ 2022 is expected to draw 700 participants from over 50 countries.

For more information, please visit the event's official website at www.thailandtravelmartplus.com. (NNT)
































