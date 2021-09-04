Phuket Sandbox Travel Virtual Trade Meet 2021 prepares for high season

Held for the first time as the Phuket Sandbox and the 7+7 Extension programmes have been in effect for 2.5 months, the virtual event was a business-to-business travel trade workshop that allowed Phuket’s tourism industry and overseas tourism buyers from Europe, the Middle East, Russia, the CIS countries, and the Americas to meet and discuss business.







Over 700 appointments were conducted over three days between 79 Phuket industry partners and 61 overseas buyers.

As well as new and important business prospects for the upcoming high season, the event highlighted a plethora of tourism products and services in Phuket that have been certified with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration Plus (SHA Plus).



The SHA Plus certification indicates hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and tour services who meet the safety measures to control COVID-19, and also that at least 70% of their workforce has been fully vaccinated. Accommodation in a SHA Plus hotel is among the requirements for fully vaccinated international tourists visiting under reopening programmes without the need to quarantine.







The Phuket Sandbox Travel Virtual Trade Meet 2021 was held in subsequent to the one-day Phuket Sandbox Travel 2021 online seminar on 30 September, 2021. The event, which was conducted in Chinese, Russian and English languages, presented the progress and updated information of the Phuket Sandbox and the 7+7 Extension programmes to 326 participants.

For more information on Thailand Reopening programmes, visit www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.



























