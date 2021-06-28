Phuket Safety & Health Certificates give confidence to international travelers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificate to more tourism businesses in Phuket, following the first ‘SHA Plus’ certificate presentation held in Phuket on 12 June, 2021.

The presentation was presented by H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Mr. Narong Woonchiew, Governor of Phuket Province, and Mr. Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, President of the Phuket Tourism Council.







The presentation comes just ahead of Phuket’s much awaited tourism reopening on 1 July, 2021, with the launch of the Phuket Sandbox programme, under which fully vaccinated visitors will be welcomed back without quarantine requirements.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “The growing number of SHA Plus certified businesses in Phuket sends a strong and comforting message to international travelers who are set to return to the island once it reopens on 1 July when the Phuket Sandbox programme is launched. And that message is one of assurance that the safety and well-being of all visitors is of utmost importance to Thailand.”



The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is an important safety net in Thailand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, providing peace-of-mind to everyone as it covers mixed used establishments that cater to all walks of life.

Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate. These include 882 in the hotel, accommodation and homestay category; 169 in the restaurants and diners’ category; 157 in the travel agency category, and 181 in other categories.

Mr. Yuthasak, TAT Governor, said “The SHA Plus certification indicates that a business not only has in place the required safety and hygiene standards to control COVID-19, but that at least 70 percent of its employees have been fully vaccinated.







“There are currently more than 460 businesses which are SHA Plus certified, and this number is continuing to rise as all SHA certified establishments are encouraged to register for the SHA Plus certification.”

The presentation of the SHA Plus certification to the qualifying restaurants also shines well on Phuket’s well-established status and reputation as a world-class gastronomic destination.

The Amazing Thailand SHA certification was introduced in May 2020, and was recently certified by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in alignment with the WTTC SafeTravels protocols.

More information on the Phuket SHA Plus initiative is available here.





















