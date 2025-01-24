Phuket runaway camp elephant found dipping in the stream near school

PHUKET, Thailand – A dramatic scene unfolded as an elephant escaped from a local elephant camp and wandered onto the road, damaging the side mirror of a car. The situation ended peacefully when the elephant was found enjoying a relaxing dip in a nearby stream.

The incident occurred on January 23 at approximately 10:00 AM. Police from Cherng Talay Police Station in Thalang District were alerted to an escaped elephant roaming near Cherng Talay Soi 3, heading toward Cherng Talay Wittayakom School. Concerns were raised for public safety, as well as potential harm to property, especially since the elephant was dragging a metal scaffolding frame attached to its leg.







Police and mahouts immediately launched an operation to locate and secure the elephant, which took over 1 hour and 30 minutes. The search ended when they discovered the elephant calmly playing in a stream near the school. Once the animal showed signs of calming down, mahouts successfully brought it back to the camp without causing harm to any individuals.

Authorities are currently coordinating with the manager of the elephant camp to provide a statement to investigators. Legal action will be pursued if any formal complaints are filed by those affected.

































