Officers disciplined for drinking alcohol at police station in Bangkok – detained for 3 days

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Superintendent of Chokchai Police Station has ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate an incident involving police officers consuming alcohol on police station premises, January 24. The investigation is to be completed within 30 days, and an initial punishment of 3 days’ detention has been imposed.







The case surfaced after a video clip was shared on social media, showing uniformed officers engaging in inappropriate behavior with what appeared to be a bottle resembling an alcoholic beverage in the footage. A subsequent investigation revealed that the incident took place in the traffic division meeting room at Chokchai Police Station on January 20. The officers identified in the clip included a Police Captain under the jurisdiction of the Traffic Police Division and another officer from the Chokchai Station Traffic Division.

The Superintendent of Chokchai Police Station has issued an order to set up a fact-finding committee to conclude the investigation within 30 days. Additionally, the Traffic Police Division has established its own inquiry committee. Preliminary findings indicate that the officers in question, while in official uniform, attended a social gathering without justified cause. This constitutes inappropriate conduct and a minor disciplinary violation. As a result, the officers have been sentenced to 3 days of detention. (TNA)

































