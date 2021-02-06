Phuket relaxes entry protocols for inter-provincial travelers

Phuket province has eased certain entry protocols for inter-provincial travelers, who are still asked to comply strictly with preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Since February 1st, travelers entering Phuket by road through Tha Chatchai checkpoint for inter-provincial travelers are no longer subject to a mandatory temperature screening, as the province has relaxed its COVID-19 measures.





Officers here say they will continue to routinely inspect travelers to suppress illegal activities, while asking arriving passengers to comply strictly with the health and safety measures against COVID-19 as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health, including mask wearing, regular disinfection of high touch surfaces, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, at Phuket Deep Sea Port, crew members of MV Express 6 cargo ship, were allowed to disembark in Phuket on Saturday after it was discovered the ship had called in at Ao Makham without a permit.

Seven Indonesian and one Myanmar crew members were taken to an Alternative Local Quarantine facility, where they are required to serve a period of quarantine.





According to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center’s inspection, MV Express 6 has 18 crew members on board, none of whom appears to be a victim of forced labour. The crew comprises six Thai nationals, seven Indonesian nationals, four Chinese nationals, and one Myanmar national.

Thai crew members of the vessel were allowed to disembark and begin serving their quarantine on 19th January, while other nationals had to wait for the processing of their entry permits. (NNT)











