Phuket on alert after 30 nearby quakes in 2 days

Officials are closely monitoring earthquakes near the Andaman Islands off India as about 30 tremors happened there, about 400-500 kilometers from Phuket province, over the past two days.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that from 6am on July 4 to 9.50pm on July 5 there were at least 30 quakes registering magnitudes of 4.0-4.9 magnitudes near the Andaman Islands off India.







Suwit Khosuwan, geological expert of the Department of Mineral Resources, said the quakes resulted from the movements of magma under the seabed along the Andaman spreading ridge.

There was not an impact on Thailand and people did not need to panic. The department would be monitoring the situation closely and issue relevant reports, he said.





Regarding concerns about the repeated earthquakes and the damage of two tsunami-warning buoys of Thailand and five buoys of India, Assoc Prof Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University, wrote on his post that a warning system based on databases was necessary because tsunami-warning buoys were frequently damaged.

His center had such a system, he wrote. (TNA)

































