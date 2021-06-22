Phuket launches ‘Shopcation Exclusive Privileges’ to celebrate island’s reopening

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is supporting the Central Group in launching the ‘Shopcation Exclusive Privileges’ promotion, offering special deals from participating business units under the Central Group to welcome back tourists to Phuket under the “Phuket Sandbox” programme.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “Phuket is the pilot destination in Thailand to reopen the country to international travel for vaccinated foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, with the aims to drive the national economy and boost domestic tourism once again.

“On behalf of TAT, it’s my pleasure to learn that many sectors have joined in this programme, including the Central Group and its “Shopcation Exclusive Privileges”, which could provide more fun and joy to the attendees throughout the campaign.”







Under the “Shopcation Exclusive Privileges” promotion, tourists can enjoy special discounts and vouchers from, for example, Central Department Store under Central Retail; Central Shopping Centre under Central Pattana; Centara Hotels and Resorts; Tops; Central Food Hall; Supersports and participating stores under CRC Sports; the Central Restaurants Group, and stores under the Central Marketing Group.

Tourists can explore the privileges via https://www.centralgroup.com/en/specialtouristvisa and take up the offers by scanning the QR code via the “Shopcation Exclusive Privileges” tent card, which will be displayed at participating hotels from 1 July – 31 December, 2021.

Ms. Busaba Chirathivat, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Central Group, said, “The Central Group and its subsidiaries strive to support and drive the tourism industry under the COVID-19 situation, resulting in recovering Thailand’s economy. We believe that this is the time that everyone should learn to support each other and become resilient, turning crisis into an opportunity. This campaign will help public and private sectors, drive economy and move past this crisis together.







“With ‘Central’s Hygiene and Safety’ master plan, SHA Plus certification by the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) and vaccinating frontline employees, both foreigners and local travelers can assure pleasant experiences during their visit in Thailand,” Ms. Busaba concluded. (TAT)



















