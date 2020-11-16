Phuket invites diplomats and spouses from 15 countries to cooking class and town tour

Diplomats and spouses from 15 countries visited Phuket’s old town and joined tourism activities in a campaign to boost tourism in this Andaman coastal province.







Deputy Phuket governor, Piyapong Chuwong led 23 diplomats and spouses to travel the Phuket’s old town under the campaign, entitled Ambassador’s Trip to Phuket 2020.

One of the main attractions in the old town is Sino-Portuguese architecture. Local products, featuring Chinese and Malay culture are available at shops around town.

They visited the Peranakannitat Museum, which tells the history of Phuket and the background of its inhabitants.

They later went to Blue Elephant restaurant where they were welcomed by Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew and attended a cooking class to make local delicacies.

The trip is expected to attract more tourists to Phuket in order to restore the local tourism industry hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. (TNA)

