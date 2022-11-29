Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani nominated as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Officials in Thailand are preparing to nominate Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its cultural significance. The government hopes the World Heritage designation will help promote tourism and the local economy.

The Thailand National Committee on the World Heritage Convention is preparing to nominate the historical park as the nation’s latest World Heritage Site, in a move to promote a sense of pride, tourism and economic development.







The nomination proposal was approved at a meeting of the National Committee on the World Heritage Convention, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome among the officials participating.

Phu Phra Bat Historical Park is being nominated for its sacred cultural significance and geographical location, which is home to the Sema culture. The site also features ancient ruins and stones placed as a border around a historic site of worship, with some found carved into the shape of Bai Sema – a religious boundary stone traditionally placed around a Buddhist temple.







The decision by the National Committee on the World Heritage Convention will be followed up by an amendment to associated documentation, which will later be proposed to the Cabinet for review. (NNT)

































