Pheu Thai defends role in political deadlock, calls for careful government formation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Senior figures in the Pheu Thai Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, responded today (September 2) to growing criticism over the party’s role in Thailand’s political deadlock. During a press briefing, the deputy premier addressed accusations of insincerity and clarified their stance on the stalled government formation, as both Pheu Thai and the Bhumjaithai Party continue to seek support from the People’s Party and independent MPs.







Pheu Thai reiterated that its terms for forming a government remain unchanged and transparent. The party said any group, including the People’s Party, is free to join, request key ministries, or pursue another coalition. The party defended its past support for a Move Forward-led government, blaming Senate resistance and unresolved disagreements over a caretaker term and constitutional reform for the breakdown in talks.

Amid rising public frustration, Pheu Thai warned against rushing to dissolve parliament without fully exploring democratic options. The party dismissed claims of trying to poach coalition partners and said the focus should be on setting up a stable government—not deepening political uncertainty.



Despite tensions, Pheu Thai reaffirmed its plans to form a functioning government, even if only in the short term, and pledged to utilize the time to deliver tangible outcomes. Party leaders said decisions in the coming days must prioritize public trust, accountability, and effective governance. (NNT)



































