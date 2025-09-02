Deputy Interior Minister leads national response to floods and landslides from tropical storms

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich chaired a national emergency meeting on September 2 to coordinate disaster response following widespread flooding and landslides caused by Tropical Storms Kajiki and Nongfa. Held at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) headquarters, the meeting was attended by senior officials, disaster experts, and provincial governors from 62 provinces via video conference.







Storm Kajiki caused major damage in 14 provinces, affecting more than 9,500 households and resulting in 10 deaths and 15 injuries. Four provinces, including Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok, remain under emergency response. Nongfa, while less deadly, flooded 12 provinces and damaged 192 households. No casualties have been reported, but floodwaters remain in eight provinces as damage assessments continue.

Theerarat directed all agencies to maintain 24-hour monitoring, ensure local readiness, prioritize evacuations and aid, expedite compensation, and begin post-disaster cleanup as soon as conditions allow. She also instructed provincial officials to immediately report urgent needs and coordinate public warnings with DDPM.



In response, the DDPM has activated incident command centers, issued mobile emergency alerts, and deployed rescue equipment, heavy machinery, and tents to assist evacuees. The department is also working closely with meteorological and water management agencies to track weather patterns and manage risk.

As recovery operations progress, authorities are instructed to streamline aid processes and provide relief without delay. Minister Theerarat stressed that clear communication and swift action are crucial to mitigating further damage and supporting the affected communities. (NNT)



































