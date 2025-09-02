Thailand adjusts dam discharges as heavy rain and rising rivers trigger flood warnings

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has adjusted water release plans in response to continuous rainfall and rising river levels across several regions of Thailand. The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning on September 2, alerting to ongoing heavy rain, especially in the east and along the southern Andaman coast. Provinces such as Tak, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga faced an increased risk of flash floods, river overflows, and landslides.







The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) also issued a separate advisory for high tides from September 4 to 10, which could raise sea levels to 1.70 to 2.00 meters, roughly 30 centimeters above critical thresholds. Low-lying communities along the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, and Mae Klong Rivers, particularly those outside permanent flood barriers, are being closely monitored. Agencies have been instructed to reinforce embankments, prepare emergency equipment, and adjust sluice gates and dam discharges accordingly.

As of September 1, national reservoir storage stood at over 53 billion cubic meters, with major dams in the Chao Phraya Basin holding 18.6 billion cubic meters. Sirikit Dam has temporarily reduced discharge to ease downstream pressure, while Pa Sak Jolasid Dam began gradually increasing its outflow from 100 to 200 cubic meters per second starting September 2. Water levels are expected to increase, but are likely to stay below flood thresholds.



Flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Nongfa recently inundated areas in Phetchabun, while water levels in the Chao Phraya River near Nakhon Sawan are steadily rising. In response, discharge at the Chao Phraya Dam has been increased to 1,350 cubic meters per second. Tropical Storms Kajiki and Nongfa have impacted over a dozen provinces, with Kajiki causing 10 deaths and displacing thousands, and Nongfa affecting more than 10,000 households across eight provinces.

Rain is expected to continue across much of the country through September 7, with the lower northern region, especially Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, remaining vulnerable. The RID and related agencies have been instructed to stay on alert and coordinate closely to manage water levels and mitigate downstream flooding. (NNT)



































