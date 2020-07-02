Phang Nga, southern Thailand, holds big cleanup to welcome tourists

Mr. Chamroen Thippayapongtada, Phang Nga’s Governor, has presided over a big cleaning event at Andaman Art, Culture and Tradition Research Center of Phang Nga Province in order to prepare the national park and other attractions for tourists.







Many organizations comprising local administrations, local residents, tourists, business owners, and volunteers attended the occasion. During the event, there was also an MOU signing between Phang Nga National Park, protected area regional office 5, and others to raise ocean waste management.





The big cleaning included piers, communities, tourist centers, roads, some areas of the sea, and some islands.

Mr. Sarayuth Tan Sathien, Phang Nga National Park Leader said attractions that have already opened and now welcome tourists are Ao Phang Nga and khaolampi-hat thaimueang national park.

The others, Koh Surin, Koh Similan, Khaolak-Lamru and Sri Phang Nga national parks, are still closed. (NNT)











