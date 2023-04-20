‘Phanaeng Curry’ making part of DSD Thai cooking training

The Ministry of Labour is capitalizing on the popularity of Thailand’s Phanaeng Curry dish. The Department of Skill Development has included Phanaeng Curry making part of its applied Thai cuisine cooking class.

The Ministry of Labour is promoting Thailand’s Phanaeng Curry as a soft power asset among other Thai dishes popular amongst foreigners, such as Pad Thai, Massaman Curry, and Tom Yum Kung.







This cooking class is provided as an occupational program, helping Thai people improve their career and income.

Permanent Secretary of Labour Boonchob Suttamanuswong noted Phanaeng Curry is considered a soft power asset being promoted by the government, saying all the trainees must be able to cook the savory and sweet Phanaeng Curry which has long been a dish beloved by Thai people.







Mr. Boonchob on this occasion conversed with the trainees and went as far as giving a demonstration on how Phanaeng Curry is made.

Phanaeng Curry has recently been named the number 1 stew dish by global food mapping site TasteAtlas, beating the Japanese Kare and Sichuan Hot Pot. (NNT)















