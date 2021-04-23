Pfizer to deliver 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Pfizer is likely to deliver 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but the arrival has yet to be scheduled.







Mr Anutin said the procurement was discussed smoothly with Pfizer on Thursday and its representative assured 10 million doses would be available for Thailand but a delivery date had not been concluded yet. The government then asked the company to work out the schedule, price and relevant conditions of the vaccine as soon as possible.



Mr Anutin also said that 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac would arrive in Thailand on April 24. Besides, the Chinese embassy in Bangkok informed the government that China would donate 500,000 more doses for Thai people. (NNT)





















