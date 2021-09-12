Pfizer for teens among 71 million COVID-19 vaccines coming to Thailand

The government’s COVID-19 task force has announced a target of 24 million vaccinations in October, with 71 million more doses of vaccine from various manufacturers to be delivered in the last three months of 2021. Mass vaccination for adolescents aged 12-17 years will also begin in October with two Pfizer doses given.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin has outlined the latest update in the national vaccination campaign, which is expected to pick up pace with higher supplies in the final quarter of this year.





According to the CCSA, Thailand will be receiving a total of 71 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from various manufacturers, with 24 million to arrive in October consisting of 10 million doses from AstraZeneca, 8 million doses from Pfizer, and 6 million doses from Sinovac.







In November, 23 million more doses are expected to be delivered, namely 13 million doses from AstraZeneca and 10 million doses from Pfizer; followed by another 24 million doses in December, with 14 million doses from AstraZeneca and 10 million doses from Pfizer.





The CCSA has also updated the vaccine regimen for the national vaccination program effective from late-September and throughout October, including guidelines for booster shots.

The general public aged from 18 years will continue to receive either the Sinovac-AstraZeneca mix and match regimen, or two doses of AstraZeneca, or the new AstraZeneca-Pfizer regimen. The CCSA expects 16.8 million doses of vaccine will be used by this group.



Adolescents aged 12-17-year-old will be getting two doses of Pfizer vaccine, with consent from their parents. A total of 4.8 million Pfizer doses will be reserved for this group.

Workers who register for a vaccination via the Social Security vaccination program will be getting the Sinovac-AstraZeneca mix and match regimen, with 800,000 doses reserved for this group. Another 1.1 million doses are also reserved for those getting vaccinated with a government agency, who will also getting the Sinovac-AstraZeneca regimen.







People fully vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac vaccine will be offered an AstraZeneca jab as their booster. The CCSA has allocated 500,000 doses of AstraZenaca for the booster program. This scheme has already been piloted in Phuket, where the number of severe cases remains low even with a surge in cases.

Meanwhile, people who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 before being fully vaccinated are advised to get a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine within 1-3 months after their recovery. (NNT)





























