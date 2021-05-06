Pfizer confirms no import yet of COVID-19 vaccine into Thailand

Pfizer has confirmed on Wednesday that its vaccine had not yet been imported into Thailand, adding that it is still in talks with Thailand’s Public Health Ministry over a deal to purchase the vaccine.

Pfizer made the announcement after the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker website listed Thailand as one of the countries which had approved their vaccine. The vaccine producer also stated that it will only sell its products to governments and government entities.







The Thai government is seeking to procure 5-10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as part of its plan to provide 100 million shots to inoculate 50 million people by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that no Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been imported by Thailand, and the FDA is yet to approve it. (NNT)









