Peruvian President confirms participation in APEC 2022 in Bangkok

H.E. Miss Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazán, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of her assumption of the position. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister welcomed the Peruvian Ambassador, and expressed confidence on her experiences and ability to further enhance relations and cooperation between Thailand and Peru. He also affirmed readiness to support and work closely together with the Ambassador.







The Peruvian Ambassador expressed appreciation for the meeting and the warm welcome she received from the Thai government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting would be a good opportunity to strengthen relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, i.e., in trade and investment, development cooperation, and multilateral cooperation under the APEC framework, for mutual interest.







Both parties agreed that there are still potentials in trade and investment cooperation, especially agro product cooperation, as Thailand and Peru boast their biodiversity and world’s biggest exporters of food and agro products. The Prime Minister is of the view that Thailand’s BCG economic model is relevant with Peru’s priority on circular economy, and cooperation between the two countries could further promote development cooperation in the areas of circular economy, bioenergy, and sustainable agriculture.







The Ambassador commended the BCG economic model, and extended her invitation to the Thai business sector to invest in infrastructure development projects in Peru, such as, roads, hospitals, and services, which Thailand has potentials and could become Peru’s important partner in the development of infrastructure. Both parties also came to terms on resuming Thailand – Peru FTA negotiation which would be a key mechanism to an increase of mutual trade value, expansion of export activities, and economic recovery of the two countries.



With regard to tourism and development cooperation, the Prime Minister was pleased with a Peruvian delegation’s visit to Thailand to attend food art and tourism activities last July. This is a good effort on forging cooperation in the new areas of mutual interest. He also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to promote cooperation with Peru in other fields of mutual interest, on which the Ambassador would be extremely pleased to work together with Thailand, especially on sustainable tourism development.

Thailand also stands ready to forge multilateral cooperation with Peru. As Peru has proposed a cooperation project on soil and fertilizer management with Thailand under the Pacific Alliance framework, the country is pleased to consider the feasibility of the project implementation. The





Peruvian Ambassador also emphasized Peru’s commitment to cooperate with Thailand on agriculture, farming, and fertilizers, on which Thailand has expertise.

As for APEC cooperation, the Ambassador confirmed Peruvian president José Pedro Castillo Terrones’s attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and Related Meetings. The Prime Minister would be pleased to welcome the Peruvian president, and thanked Peru for its support on Thailand’s hosting of APEC 2022. Main agendas of the APEC 2022 would be in line with the issues of Peru’s interest, especially promotion of multilateral trade, sustainable economic recovery, and inclusive global trade. The outcomes of APEC 2022 could be built upon at the APEC 2024, to be hosted by Peru, on which Thailand expresses full support

































