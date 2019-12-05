People support No Plastic campaign

BANGKOK – A recent survey shows that most people support the government’s No Plastic campaign, which will start on January 1st, and changing consumer behavior to promote a clean environment

The Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, said today his ministry has arranged an event to mark Thai Environment Day as well as the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Volunteer Day, which falls on December 4 every year. This year, the event encourages people to take care of the world for future generations. The event is held to show gratitude to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, as he was called “Thailand’s Father of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation” and to promote His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s royal policy of doing good deeds for the public and preserving the natural resources and environment. The event encourages people to cut down on the single use of plastic materials.

A Suan Dusit Poll conducted a survey on the ban on single-use plastic bags in 2020. The survey was conducted between October 30 and November 15 this year, and involved 2,032 respondents nationwide. According to the survey, 90% of the respondents agreed with the ban, 91.28% said they have changed their consumer behavior, 88.78% were aware of the government’s No Plastic campaign, 86.71% supported the idea of using reusable bags, 77.46% wanted the government to enforce a law to control uses of plastic materials and 61.42% approved the idea of having consumers pay for plastic bags.

The Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment, Jatuporn Buruspat, said today that members of the public will have to be prepared for the ban on single-use plastic bags, starting January 1 2020. Seventy-six companies overseeing department stores, supermarkets and convenience stores have joined the No Plastic campaign and will no longer provide plastic bags that are less than 36 microns thick to their customers.