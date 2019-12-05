For PILC, Pattaya next best thing to Melbourne Cup

By
Elfi Seitz
-
0
104
President Sue (left) und Jayne are the MCs of the event.
President Sue (left) und Jayne are the MCs of the event.

For members of the Pattaya International Ladies Club, if they couldn’t be in Melbourne for the horse-racing event of the year, watching it live at the Pullman Hotel G was the next best thing.

The ladies, beautifully dressed with small and big hats, were welcomed to the Melbourne Cup party Nov. 5 with a glass of champagne and a sumptuous buffet. Many photos were taken during the festive atmosphere.

Winner for the most beautiful outfit was Heidi Glemeau, who received her prize from PILC president Sue.
Winner for the most beautiful outfit was Heidi Glemeau, who received her prize from PILC president Sue.

For 200 baht, the ladies could draw a number and the name of one of the participating horses for a chance at winning a prize.

The excitement ratcheted up once the race began, with women shouting and cheering as the horses thundered around the 3.2-kilometer track.

Vow and Declare with Jockey Craig Williams aboard won, with Prince of Arran placing second and IL Paradiso third. Master of Reality, originally announced as the second-place finisher, was set back to fourth after a protest.

The real contest this day, however, was for best dressed and that prize went to Heidi Glemeau who wore a self-made hat with huge feathers and a yellow pantsuit accessorized with a gold necklace.

The lucky draw winner was Anita Traynor (right) here with Jayne (left) and Sue.
The lucky draw winner was Anita Traynor (right) here with Jayne (left) and Sue.

Prizes for the best outfits.
Prizes for the best outfits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR