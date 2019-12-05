For PILC, Pattaya next best thing to Melbourne Cup

For members of the Pattaya International Ladies Club, if they couldn’t be in Melbourne for the horse-racing event of the year, watching it live at the Pullman Hotel G was the next best thing.

The ladies, beautifully dressed with small and big hats, were welcomed to the Melbourne Cup party Nov. 5 with a glass of champagne and a sumptuous buffet. Many photos were taken during the festive atmosphere.

For 200 baht, the ladies could draw a number and the name of one of the participating horses for a chance at winning a prize.

The excitement ratcheted up once the race began, with women shouting and cheering as the horses thundered around the 3.2-kilometer track.

Vow and Declare with Jockey Craig Williams aboard won, with Prince of Arran placing second and IL Paradiso third. Master of Reality, originally announced as the second-place finisher, was set back to fourth after a protest.

The real contest this day, however, was for best dressed and that prize went to Heidi Glemeau who wore a self-made hat with huge feathers and a yellow pantsuit accessorized with a gold necklace.