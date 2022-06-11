People flock to cannabis fair in Buriram

A cannabis fair which kicked off on Friday in Buri Ram has attracted large crowds after a new rule, allowing people to grow cannabis plants at home came into force on June 9.

The three-day event is being organized at Chang International Circuit and will run until June 12.







The fair was designed to educate general people on the medical and commercial use of cannabis. It consists of seminars on growing cannabis for personal use and for commercial and industrial purposes.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine will open its cannabis clinics. Food containing cannabis and cannabis products are available for sales.





Moreover, 1,000 cannabis plants are handed out to visitors as part of the government's plan to distribute one million free cannabis plants to households across the nation. (TNA)


















































