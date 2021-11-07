Over 13,000 arrivals at Bangkok, Phuket, and Samui airports since Nov 1

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported a total of 13,129 international arrivals through Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, and Samui airports on 1-4 November, with Suvarnabhumi Airport recording the highest number of international arrivals at 9,210, followed by 4,005 passengers at Phuket, and 182 passengers at Samui.







Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint, Director of the Bureau of Communication and Health Behavioral Development at the DDC, said 10 international visitors have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, which accounts for 0.075% of the total arrivals.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has asked airlines and airport officials to ensure all arriving passengers meet all health requirements prior to their travel and carry all necessary documents.







The CCSA has urged the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to ensure full compliance among hotel operators.

According to the DDC, an average of 80.9% of the population in 17 pilot tourist provinces has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost every province now has the first dose vaccination rate of 50%, except for Nong Khai where the rate is 48%.







Health and government officials at a joint meeting between the Ministry of Public Health and the CCSA Operations Center today expressed concerns over the operations of higher-risk businesses and activities, calling for their compliance to the SHA and SHA+ health and safety standards.

The health ministry and the CCSA are hoping to increase the number of SHA-certified venues, especially in Bangkok, in order to proceed with further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. (NNT)





























